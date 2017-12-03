Mid Coast Hospital

Grayson Charles Brunick, born Nov. 25 to Charles Michael and Jessica Jean (Sykes) Brunick of Waldoboro. Grandparents are Christy Thompson, Richard Sykes and Brenda Brunick, and Jerry Brunick of Nobleboro. Great-grandparents are Dale Colburn, Sandra Soule, Barry Soule and Roberta Davis, all of Waldoboro, and Steve Thompson of Warren.

Southern Maine Health Care

Quinn Charlotte Richardson, born Nov. 8 to Corey Richardson and Tracy Cameron of Hollis. Grandparents are Carl and Susan Friedman of Saco and Michael and Diane Richardson of Windsor.

Grace Doratha McGuckin -Welsch and Liza Suzanne McGuckin-Welsch, born Nov. 10 to James Welsch and Roisin McGuckin of Sanford. Grandparents are John and Sheila McGuckin of Springvale and David and Camille Welsch of West Newfield.

Braxtyn James Methot, born Nov. 15 to Casey Methot and Madison Davis of Lovell. Grandparents are David and Carol of Lovell and Gary and Sue Methot of Jackson, New Hampshire.

Artemis Quinn LeBlanc, born Nov. 16 to Jamie and Tabitha (Morin) LeBlanc of Biddeford. Grandparents are Tim and Rose Morin of Biddeford and Aldea LeBlanc of Madison.

Alexander Joseph Hammerle, born Nov. 17 to Rick Hammerle and Heather Drake of Sanford. Grandparents are Lisa Morris and Alex and Patricia Hammerle, all of Sanford.

Camille Rose Arsenault, born Nov. 19 to Anthony Arsenault and Katie St. Ours of Biddeford. Grandparents are Marc St. Ours of Saco, Maryanne St. Ours of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Stephen and Lisa Arsenault of Millinocket.

Amelia Grace Wilson, born Nov. 20 to Cameron Wilson and Marissa Friedel of Biddeford. Grandparents are Bridgett Burns, Andy Friedel and Christopher Campbell, all of Biddeford, and Peter and Jennifer Bingham, and Robert Wilson, all of Cumberland.

Grant Kenneth Greenleaf, born Nov. 21 to David Greenleaf and Amy Lizotte of Waterboro. Grandparents are Eugene Lizotte and Barbara DeCosta of Connecticut, and Robert and Barbara Greenleaf.

Constantine Alexander Steffens, born Nov. 22 to Dane Steffens and Kesia Baldwin of Acton. Grandparents are Junier and Hope Baldwin of Acton and Robert and Lynne Steffens of Alfred.

St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Hannah Maylee Kennedy, born Nov. 20 to Jessica Hanscom and Phillip Kennedy of Poland. Grandparents are Rhonda Hanscom and Jeff Hanscom of Lewiston and Nora Kennedy of Poland.

Hannah Rose Violette, born Nov. 22 to John and Cassandra Violette of Turner. Grandparents are Ted and Debbie Collette of Buckfield and Bob and Lucy Violette of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Charlotte Rose of Poland, Althea Hartford of Bridgton, and Ted and Tina Geyer of Standish.

