WELLS

Two named top student-athletes

Wells High School seniors Hannah Cottis and Mitch Libby have been named Student-Athletes of the Month.

Cottis set a school record of 26 goals for the girls’ soccer team in 2017.

Libby was honored as a runner on the boys’ cross-country team. According to coach Bob Winn, Libby “ran undefeated” for the regular season.

BIDDEFORD

Nurse nominated by patient wins hospital’s award



Meghan Rogers Sledge, a nurse on Southern Maine Health Care’s third-floor medical surgical unit, has been honored with the hospital’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Sledge was nominated by a patient for “providing excellent care” and “being everything good a nurse should be: patient, kind and compassionate.”

PORTLAND/ELLSWORTH

Theater fund awards 19 grants

The Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 19 grants, totaling $73,400, to support professional and community theaters.

Grant recipients include the American Irish Repertory Ensemble in South Portland, to relaunch AIRE Theater; the Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, to produce “Ugly Lies to the Bone” and ensure access to 14 performances for veterans, active military personnel and their families; and the Waterman’s Community Center in North Haven, to produce “On Island,” an original play by Susan Minot.

To view the complete list of grant recipients, visit www.mainecf.org.

Thirteen grants go to animal care

The Belvedere Animal Welfare Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 13 grants, totaling more than $142,000, to support organizations and programs that address population control for cats and dogs.

Grant recipients include: The Ark at Cherryfield, to support the Stitch in Time spay/neuter program; the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston, to sterilize 1,200 cats through the Targeted & Free Roaming Cat Spay/Neuter Program; and the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta, for a spay/neuter campaign through targeted assistance for vulnerable pet owners.

PORTLAND

Volunteers sought for tax season

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season.

Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to anyone, especially those age 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service.

The foundation seeks volunteer tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance, and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers will complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

To learn more about volunteering, go to www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or contact Maine State Prospective Volunteer Coordinator Betsy Burpee at [email protected]

LYMAN

Author earns UMaine alumni award

Author Paula N. Singer has been honored with the University of Maine Alumni Association’s 2017 Alumni Career Award for her book “When There Is No Wind, Row: One Woman’s Retrospective on the Most Transformative Changes Over the Past 50 Years.”

Fewer than 12 women have received the award in its 52-year history. Past recipients include former Sen. Olympia Snowe and author Stephen King.

Singer’s memoir recounts the hurdles she surmounted in order to access a college education, employment and law school. The memoir also explores seminal eras and movements in modern history, including the computer revolution, the women’s rights movement and the globalization of the economy.

