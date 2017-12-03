GRAPEVINE, Texas — Alabama is in.

The Crimson Tide got the nod over Ohio State and will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1, likely in the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the other semifinal – probably the Rose Bowl – on New Year’s Day.

Tide or Buckeyes was the question facing the selection committee, the toughest call in the four-year history of the playoff.

The Tide had been more consistent and lost just once while the Buckeyes lost twice, including an embarrassing 31-point beating to unranked Iowa. But the Buckeyes had the more impressive set of victories. Ohio State won the Big Ten while Alabama did not even win its Southeastern Conference division.

The committee rolled with the Tide, and for the first time the playoff will include two teams from the same conference. Alabama joins SEC champion Georgia and an all-SEC title game is possible.

