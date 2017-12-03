MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gus Malzahn is staying at Auburn, putting an end to the questions about his future.

The Tigers’ coach has agreed to a new seven-year deal after a strong late-season rebound, said a person with knowledge of the situation.

Complete financial details were not immediately available, but the person said Malzahn will make more than $7 million in the final year of the contract.

Malzahn led the seventh-ranked Tigers into the Southeastern Conference championship game but had faced repeated questions about whether he was interested in the vacant Arkansas job in his home state. No. 7 Auburn (10-3, No. 7 College Football Playoff rankings) will face No. 10 Central Florida (12-0, No. 12) in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.

Malzahn led Auburn to November victories over teams that were No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings at the time, Georgia and Alabama. Both of those teams made it to the playoffs after Georgia beat Auburn 28-7 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta.

NEBRASKA: New coach Scott Frost was given a rousing welcome home at his introductory news conference Sunday from boosters, current players and old teammates, and he promised to make them proud with the product he will put on the field.

Frost takes over a program that has lost its stature among college football’s elite in the 20 years since he quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a share of the 1997 national championship.

“There was a formula that worked here for a long time,” Frost said. “Times have changed a little, but some of those same things are going to make this work again. And that’s a lot of good people who care about this place working really hard. It’s toughness, it’s dedication, it’s work ethic. That’s what Nebraska is, that’s what the people in Nebraska are, and that’s what this place is going to stand for while I’m here.”

Frost, 42, agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract. He became the hottest coach on the market for leading a dramatic turnaround at Central Florida. He inherited a team that went 0-12 in 2015, and this year he coached the Knights to a 12-0 record.

Frost will coach UCF in the Peach Bowl against Auburn on Jan. 1, then step into a situation that would have seemed unimaginable during his playing days. The Huskers were 4-8 this season and allowed more than 50 points for four times. It was their most losses since 1957 and their fewest wins since 1961.

The Huskers have won five national titles and rank fifth all-time with 893 victories. They also have won an NCAA-record 46 conference championships, but none since 1999.

ARIZONA STATE: The Sun Devils have hired former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Herm Edwards as their head coach.

The school announced the hiring Sunday night and will hold a news conference introducing Edwards on Monday morning.

Edwards, 63, hasn’t coached since 2008 after being fired by the Kansas City Chiefs.

NEW MEXICO STATE: The nation’s longest bowl drought ended when New Mexico State (6-6) accepted an invitation to play Utah State (6-6) in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29.

Utah State was also the opponent when New Mexico State last played in a bowl game – the 1960 Sun Bowl. New Mexico State won that game to finish a perfect season.

The Aggies qualified for a bowl game by rallying Saturday for a 22-17 win over South Alabama on a short touchdown pass with 32 seconds left.

Kansas takes over as the team with the longest drought. The Jayhawks’ last bowl game was the 2008 Insight Bowl.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.