MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Breakfast with Santa, including holiday crafts from 8 to 10 a.m. Meet Santa and eat a continental breakfast. Thornton Academy Middle School, 438 Main St., Saco.

Chicken pie supper, with macaroni and cheese offered as well. 4:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 109 Spring St., Gardiner. $8, $3.50 for children ages 3 to 11. 582-1497.

Turkey pie supper, with a salad bar, potatoes, carrots and peas, cranberry sauce, gravy, homemade pies and cake, and a variety of beverages. 4 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $9, $4 for children younger than 12. Takeout available. 426-9519.

Bean and casserole supper, with ham, hot dogs and dessert. 4:30 p.m. Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Richmond. $7, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, $20 for families. 666-5788.

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pies and biscuits made from scratch, hot dogs and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 for children under 12.

Roast beef dinner, with seating at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 578 Washington Ave., Portland. Call for reservations at 775-1179 or pay at the door. $10, $5 for children ages 10 and under.

