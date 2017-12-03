OAKLAND, Calif. — Despite issuing a statement last month that there would be no changes before the end of the season, the New York Giants may hasten that timetable on Coach Ben McAdoo and possibly General Manager Jerry Reese.

The team co-owner, John Mara, himself hesitated when asked Wednesday if McAdoo’s position was safe until the end of the season, then said, “There’s no guarantees in life. We made our statement on that a couple of weeks ago but there’s no guarantees in life.”

I’m going to coach this team as long as my key card works,” McAdoo said Sunday after the Giants lost to the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN reported Sunday that McAdoo could be fired as early as Monday and Reese’s “standing is also highly tenous.”

Both Giants co-owners were at Sunday’s game in Oakland, including the California-based Steve Tisch, which could give the organization an opportunity to handle any discussions or decisions face-to-face. Mara said this week he regretted not being there in person for the conversations with quarterback Eli Manning regarding his role for the rest of the season.

Mara wasn’t happy with how Manning’s situation was handled earlier in the week. McAdoo suggested to Manning on Monday that in order to get a look at quarterback Geno Smith and eventually rookie Davis Webb, Manning would be replaced with Smith at halftime Sunday. Manning declined to go along with the arrangement, suggesting it wasn’t fair to him or Smith, and that Smith should start.

McAdoo accepted Manning’s opinion, said Smith would start against the Raiders, and said later in the week he’s “at peace with the decision.”

Mara wasn’t happy with how the situation turned out, saying he thought a plan could have been worked out where Manning would continue to start, and Smith and Webb could get a look depending on how the games went. Manning’s starting streak of 210 straight games, the second-longest for a quarterback in NFL history, was broken Sunday.

He will remain a team captain and dressed as Smith’s backup, but McAdoo has indicated he has no plans to bench Smith, meaning Manning only would play in the event of an injury.

McAdoo said Friday he was “up front and honest with Eli, and I don’t have any regrets there.” He said he and Mara “were on the same page with how it was going to be handled.”

The Giants went 11-5 and reached the NFC wild-card playoffs in McAdoo’s first season as coach in 2016, but plummeted to 2-10 this season.

The Giants have been beset by ailments, and lost receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to ankle injuries the fourth game of the season.

McAdoo also suspended cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins at different points this year for violations of team rules.

The Giants started the season at 0-5 but beat the Broncos in Denver 23-10 for their first win. They have lost 5 of 6 since then, including a 51-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams and a 31-21 loss to the then-winless San Francisco 49ers.

If McAdoo is fired before the end of the season, it would be the first in-season change for the Giants since Bill Arnsparger was replaced by John McVay after seven games in 1976.

It also would make McAdoo the first Giants coach since Joseph Alexander in 1926 to last less than two full seasons. The only Giants coach in the Super Bowl era to not make it to a third season was Ray Handley, who was hired in 1991 and fired after the 1992 season.

