In the Nov. 26 Insight section, Eliot Cutler goes on and on about what is wrong with the University of Maine System (“Maine’s universities and the workforce”).

He emphasizes, over and over again, how important it is that more Mainers have college degrees, how tenure is ruining Maine’s colleges and how there is a dearth of courses relevant to our future economy. He seemingly has all the answers on how to make Maine great again.

Well, even if all of the changes he outlines are implemented as he proposes, and everyone in Maine has a Ph.D. in Chinese, it still won’t do me any good if I need a plumber.

Kurt Woltersdorf

Sanford

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.