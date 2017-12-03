In the Nov. 26 Insight section, Eliot Cutler goes on and on about what is wrong with the University of Maine System (“Maine’s universities and the workforce”).
He emphasizes, over and over again, how important it is that more Mainers have college degrees, how tenure is ruining Maine’s colleges and how there is a dearth of courses relevant to our future economy. He seemingly has all the answers on how to make Maine great again.
Well, even if all of the changes he outlines are implemented as he proposes, and everyone in Maine has a Ph.D. in Chinese, it still won’t do me any good if I need a plumber.
Kurt Woltersdorf
Sanford