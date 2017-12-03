The Miami Marlins have agreed to a general framework of trades with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, but neither deal can be completed until the Marlins find out if Stanton will accept either proposal, according to a Sunday afternoon report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.

Stanton, the reigning NL Most Valuable Player after a 59-homer season, has a no-trade clause and must approve any trade. While he has not publicly commented on trade possibilities, before the season ended he stressed his desire to win and said he does not want to be a part of another Marlins rebuild. Stanton has been on losing Marlins teams in all eight of his major league seasons.

Executives from the Giants and Cardinals met in recent days with Stanton’s representatives, and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported late Saturday that Stanton himself was present for both meetings.

The Dodgers, Stanton’s hometown team and reportedly his preferred destination, remain on the fringes of the competition for Stanton’s services. Morosi said the Marlins and Dodgers have remained in touch about the slugger, but there was “no substantial progress.” Los Angeles, consistently among the highest-spending teams, is hesitant in part to what Stanton’s large salary – an average annual value of $29.5 million for 10 years – would mean for their efforts to get under baseball’s luxury tax threshold.

The Marlins are looking to unload Stanton as the new ownership group reshapes the roster and attempts to get the organization’s finances in order.

RED SOX: Japanese star Shohei Ohtani has informed the Red Sox that they’re not on the list of team’s he’s considering, according to Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations.

Numerous reports Sunday indicated that Ohtani, 23, prefers to sign with a West Coast team and/or a small market team. Ohtani starred in Japan as both a pitcher and an outfielder and wants to play both positions in the majors.

