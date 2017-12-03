MIAMI — Stephen Curry scored 30 points in 30 minutes Sunday night, Kevin Durant added 24 and the Golden State Warriors rode a big third-quarter run to pull away and beat the Miami Heat, 123-95.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points for the Warriors, who started the second half on an 18-3 run and outscored Miami 37-17 in the third. Golden State’s lead was only two at the half, then ballooned to 99-77 going into the fourth quarter.

Curry, playing with a sore finger on his shooting hand, had 16 opoints in the first quarter, then 10 in the third.

Goran Dragic scored 20 points for the Heat, who led by eight in the early going and 36-33 after the first quarter. The Heat then totaled 41 points in the next two periods.

Starting with a layup by Curry late in the half, Golden State made 10 of 11 shots in one stretch. Curry had two 3-pointers in that third-quarter barrage and his driving score pushed the lead out to 80-63.

MAGIC 105, KNICKS 100: Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points – eight straight in a decisive 10-0 fourth-quarter run – and Orlando won at New York.

With the score 85-85 midway through the fourth quarter, Vucevic made a short basket, a three-point play and a 3-point shot in succession to give the Magic the lead for good.

Evan Fournier had 20 points and Jonathon Simmons added 16 for Orlando.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, CLIPPERS 106: Jimmy Butler scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Taj Gibson added 20 and Minnesota won at Minneapolis.

The Wolves overcame a season-high 30 points from Austin Rivers, who matched his career best with seven 3-pointers. Rivers’ final 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 92-91 lead with 6:54 to play before Butler scored nine straight to send the Clippers to their third consecutive loss.

THUNDER 90, SPURS 87: Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help Oklahoma City win at home.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who won their second straight.

