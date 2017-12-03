CHICAGO — Jonathan Quick made 24 saves, Christian Folin scored the game’s first goal midway through the third period Sunday night and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 for their fifth straight win.

Folin’s shot from the right point sailed over Anton Forsberg’s glove with Anze Kopitar screening at 9:29. Dustin Brown scored an empty-net goal with 2:03 left to make it 2-0, and Kopitar added another empty-netter after Jonathan Toews of Chicago scored with Forsberg pulled for an extra skater.

Chicago has lost four straight. Forsberg made 21 saves in his second straight start in place of Corey Crawford, who’s out because of a lower-body injury.

The Kings have allowed six goals during their streak, which has them atop the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference. The run follows a 1-6-1 slide.

JETS 5, SENATORS 0: Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season, Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists, and Winnipeg won at home.

The victory boosted the Jets’ Western Conference-leading record to 17-6-4.

STARS 7, AVALANCHE 2: Tyler Seguin scored two early goals and Dallas won at Denver for its fifth consecutive victory.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, COYOTES 2: Reilly Smith scored 3:50 into overtime to lift Vegas at home.

NOTES

SHARKS: The league fined forward Joe Thornton $5,000 for slashing.

