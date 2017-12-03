INDIANAPOLIS — J.T. Barrett looked just fine Saturday. Now it’s up to college football’s selection committee to decide whether No. 8 Ohio State has done enough to earn a playoff bid.

Six days after having surgery on his right knee, Barrett threw two touchdown passes, ran for another and had a crucial fourth-down conversion late in the game to give the Buckeyes a 27-21 victory over previously unbeaten No. 3 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half of the Big Ten championship game Saturday night against Wisconsin. Ohio State won, 27-21. Associated Press/Michael Conroy Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Ohio State (11-2) claimed its first conference crown since its 2014 national championship season. The loss ended the nation’s longest active winning streak at 13 and probably doomed the playoff hopes of the Badgers (12-1).

The reason: Barrett’s incredibly speedy recovery.

While most athletes need at least two or three weeks to recover from minor knee surgery, Barrett told doctors and coaches he would be OK. And after they watched Barrett in pregame warmups with a protective brace around the injured knee, Barrett got the starting nod and played like the three-time conference quarterback of the year.

After running nine yards to convert a third down on the Buckeyes’ second possession, he found a wide open Terry McLaurin for an 84-yard TD pass to make it 7-0.

Two possessions later, Barrett’s threw a short pass to Parris Campbell, who turned a missed tackle into a 57-yard touchdown. Then after a 77-yard run by J.K. Dobbins, Barrett powered in from the 1 to give the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Sure, Barrett made some mistakes and missed some receivers.

But the only time he really paid for it came on an ill-advised pass from near his goal line in the first quarter. Barrett was picked off by Andrew Van Ginkel, who returned it nine yards for a Wisconsin score.

Otherwise, the Buckeyes were pretty much in control.

Wisconsin closed the deficit to 21-10 at the half and 21-13 early in the third quarter.

The Badgers’ offense finally broke through early in the fourth by capping a 52-yard drive with a Chris James 1-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion pass from Alex Hornibrook to Troy Fumagalli after a delay to repair the field. That cut the deficit to 24-21 with 12:39 to go.

Barrett’s fourth-and-1 conversion on the next series set up a short field goal, and the Badgers couldn’t rally on their final two possessions to save the perfect season.

Barrett finished 12 of 26 for 211 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, and rushed 19 times for 60 yards.

