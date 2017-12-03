WATERBORO – Enter through the gate, pass the little pond, gaze around this 62-plus-acre secluded property, and you will admire the lovely trails of tall stone walls that climb and cross the grassy slopes beneath the trees, the pretty well, and the various granite standing stones.

This is Stone Ridge Farm, which dates back to 1795 – and yet you might never guess. That stunning hardscaping is almost all newer. And the thoroughly updated, eight-room home feels so fresh, with its woodwork both aromatic and pleasantly rustic, and is in such excellent condition (new electrical and furnace, and most windows replaced, for example) one might almost think it a modern reproduction. But features such as hardware, the dining room and living room fireplaces, wide pine floors, built-in cabinetry, and some wavy-glass-paned windows, reveal authentic vintage character.

A first-floor bedroom, and a full bath, make single-level living an option. Upstairs, where there’s a Jack-and-Jill half-bath, one of the two bedrooms has very cool built-in bunks.

There are two outbuildings: A renovated, metal-roofed, kitchen-ready guest house (also great for entertaining) with a loft for sleeping and a wood stove for heat; and a beautiful, two-level barn that has been rebuilt with wood from the property, and would be perfect for horses or other livestock.

The extensive acreage (62.27) is primarily wooded. The property has a walkable right-of-way trail to nearby Moody Pond, which is renowned for its brook trout fishery; and a tiny, tucked-away, 19th-century, Andrews family graveyard, enclosed by a wrought-iron fence. (Years ago, sledders would sometimes stop and ask to use the house telephone, so the owner, in a whimsical moment, added a phone booth off the driveway. The booth remains but is not connected.)

The 1,600-square-foot home at 37 Andrews Lane, Waterboro, is listed for sale at $499,000 by Wendy Harmon of Keller Williams Realty in Portland. Annual taxes are $5,307 (2016). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Wendy at 939-7523 or at [email protected].

Photos by Chad Latham. The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

