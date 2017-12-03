HIGH SCHOOLS

Messalonskee senior is Miss Maine Field Hockey

Senior Haley Lowell of Messalonskee was named Miss Maine Field Hockey during a banquet Sunday. Staff photo by Andy Molloy Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Messalonskee senior Haley Lowell was rewarded Sunday for a standout season by winning her sport’s top award: Miss Maine Field Hockey.

Lowell, who will play next season for Boston University, was one of the two finalists, with senior Sydney Meader of Boothbay Region, a University of Maine commit.

The Maine Field Hockey Association also inducted two members into its Hall of Fame – former Gardiner High and UMaine standout Lisa Densmore, and former Biddeford High coach Madeleine Goulet.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won the women’s super-G, scoring a victory at Lake Louise, Alberta, for the first time.

Weirather finished in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds in sunny conditions. She won after finishing second five times in downhill and super-G races at the resort.

n Marcel Hirscher of Austria stormed back from a first-run deficit to win a giant slalom race at Beaver Creek, Colorado.

SOCCER

BRAZILIAN LEAGUE: Chapecoense secured a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores tournament one year after a plane crash killed 19 of its players.

The southern Brazilian team beat Coritiba 2-1 with a last-minute winning goal. Chapecoense finished eighth in the league and qualified for South America’s most prestigious club tournament in 2018.

hockey

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN: Brianne Jenner scored 37 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 2-1 victory against the United States in a pre-Olympic exhibition game at St. Paul, Minnesota

Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for Canada. Shannon Szabados made 27 saves.

GENERAL

STADIUM IMPLODED: A partial implosion of the Silverdome failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions’ former home as intended as demolition of the stadium began in Pontiac, Michigan.

The demolition company, Adamo, said the blasts did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it’s unclear when that might happen.

biathlon

WORLD CUP: Martin Fourcade of France, the reigning champ, took his first win of the new season in a 12.5-kilometer pursuit at Ostersund, Sweden.

Starting second, Fourcade put on a virtuoso performance with one missed shot and fast skiing speed to win by 40.8 seconds over Jakov Fak of Slovenia.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Natalie Geisenberger’s third win of the season led a German medal sweep at a women’s race at Altenberg, Germany.

Tatjana Huefner was second, Dajana Eitberger was third, and they were the only women who finished within a half-second of Geisenberger.

