ATLANTA — Maybe it’s time to stop asking about Case Keenum’s starting job with the Minnesota Vikings.

After being picked as the NFC offensive player of the month for November, Keenum kept up his hot play by throwing for two touchdowns in a 14-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, extending Minnesota’s winning streak to eight.

Keenum retained the starting job even after Teddy Bridgewater returned from major knee surgery, though Coach Mike Zimmer keeps insisting it’s a week-to-week decision.

For the record, Zimmer confirmed Keenum will start next Sunday when the Vikings (10-2) travel to Carolina (8-4) to wrap up a stretch of three straight road games.

“He is making the plays he needs to make and not trying to overdo things,” the coach said. “He is staying within himself.”

Minnesota is on the verge of clinching the NFC North, leading Detroit and Green Bay by four games with four to play.

Keenum completed 25 of 30 passes for 227 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown to Jerick McKinnon early in the second quarter and a go-ahead, 6-yard scoring toss to Kyle Rudolph on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“Anytime you are successful, I think that breeds confidence,” Keenum said. “I think the guys have confidence in each other, I think the receivers have confidence in me, I have confidence in the receivers, and the offensive line trusts each other. You trust the defense to make a stop every time that they are out there, and I think the defense trusts us to go out there to put drives together when we need to.”

The Falcons (7-5) were held without a touchdown for the first time since 2015.

“We’re a way better ballclub than nine points,” said Julio Jones, who managed only two catches for 24 yards.

