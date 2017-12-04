BOSTON — Lawyers for the estate of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez are trying to prevent a $20 million lawsuit against the National Football League from being merged with a wider class-action suit addressing former NFL players’ head injuries.

The Boston Herald reports that the NFL and co-defendants are asking a federal judge to temporarily stay proceedings in Hernandez’s case, which was filed in state court on behalf of his 5-year-old daughter.

The defendants say there’s nothing unique about Hernandez daughter’s case to warrant a separate trial.

The child’s lawyers want her case tried in a state court, arguing their claim is for loss of parental consortium.

Hernandez was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after taking his own life in prison in April, where he was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

