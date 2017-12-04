An Acton man who police say can’t seem to stop himself from making harassing phone calls to the York County Courthouse has been arrested again and ordered held without bail at the county jail in Alfred.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said Monday that deputies arrested Ronald Colson, 57, last week on a warrant charging him with 11 counts of violating the conditions of his release. Colson had originally been arrested on Nov. 3 on six counts of harassment by telephone.

“He had been calling the courthouse incessantly,” King said in a statement.

After the first arrest, King said, Colson was subsequently released on $500 cash bail “with the condition that he not contact the courts in a harassing manner.”

During the days that followed his release, Colson continued to contact the courts numerous times in violation of the conditions of his release, the sheriff said.

After his second arrest last Tuesday, Colson was ordered held at the York County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. But at his initial court appearance Monday, King said the judge ordered that Colson be held without bail pending his next appearance in York County Superior Court on Dec. 18.

An attempt to reach Colson for comment Monday evening at the jail was unsuccessful.

