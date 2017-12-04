LOS ANGELES — Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.” Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright.Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986.

– From news services

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.