Nearly a year and a half after drawing widespread criticism for not banning Russia from the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro following allegations of a state-sponsored doping regime, the International Olympic Committee faces a similar quandary Tuesday in Switzerland, where it will decide whether to ban Russia from the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The IOC is expected to announce its decision Tuesday evening in Lausanne, after its executive board spends the afternoon reviewing the findings of the latest independent investigation into doping among Russian athletes, a 16-month inquiry led by the former president of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid.

Pressure on the IOC to issue a blanket ban against Russia has only increased since the Rio Games, as more evidence has emerged supporting allegations made by a former director of a Moscow anti-doping laboratory that the Russian government was complicit in a widespread scheme that included sabotaging drug testing of Russian athletes during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

Last December, Canadian law professor Richard McLaren released the second part of his inquiry into Russian doping, conducted for the World Anti-Doping Agency, which concluded that more than 1,000 Russian athletes across at least 30 sports, including both summer and winter events, had been involved in “an institutional conspiracy” of doping that dated from at least 2011.

Last month, an IOC commission led by Swiss lawyer Denis Oswald stripped a Russian cross-country skier of his gold medal from 2014 and banned him for life. In the decision, the Oswald commission explained that it had found Grigory Rodchenkov, the former director of a Moscow anti-doping laboratory, to be a credible witness, and that evidence supported his allegations that Russian government agents helped him swap out tainted urine samples from cheating Russian athletes in Sochi for clean samples. The IOC has punished 19 Russian athletes and taken away 11 medals for confirmed doping violations during the Sochi Games.

Russian sports ministry officials have apologized for the prevalence of doping among the nation’s athletes, but have denied government involvement.

Last week, at an event in Moscow promoting the 2018 World Cup in Russia, former sports minister Vitaly Mutko said “there is no proof” of state-sponsored doping.

Rodchenkov was one of three Russian whistleblowers to go public in 2015 and early 2016 with allegations of state-sanctioned doping. In a report issued just weeks before the Rio Games, WADA concluded “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the Russian government was involved with drug cheating.

Rather than ban the nation’s athletes from Rio, however, the IOC left the decision up to individual sport federations. The international federation for track and field banned Russian athletes, but other federations, such as those for gymnastics and swimming, allowed Russians to compete in Rio.

