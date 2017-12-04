A mother and son are facing theft charges after they allegedly stole two rare antique guns from a friend’s house in Rockport and pawned them in Auburn.

While investigating a separate firearm theft case, Maine State Police Trooper Jacob Roddy received information that Alexander Lane, 27, and his 47-year-old mother Tara Bellavance had stolen two guns and sold them to an Auburn pawnshop in May.

Both of the stolen guns are rare antiques from the early 1900s and have a combined value of more than $20,000, police said. One gun was a Westley Richards and the others was a Parker.

A pawnshop employee told Roddy that Lane sold the guns to the shop while his mother was with him, police said. The guns’ owner, who lives in Rockport, did not know they’d been stolen until they were contacted by police.

Bellavance was arrested at her home in Rome on a warrant for Class B theft of a firearm. Lane was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Rome and charged with the same crime. They were both booked into Kennebec County Jail, where bail was set at $10,000 each.

Police said the stolen firearms have not been recovered.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.