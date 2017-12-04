CHICAGO — Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love each scored 24 points, LeBron James had 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 113-91 Monday night for their 12th straight win.

Backed by a trio of stars, the Cavaliers matched their longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season.

Charlotte's Kemba Walker argues for a foul during the Hornets' 104-94 win over the Magic on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Walker scored 29 points in his return from a shoulder injury. Associated Press/Chuck Burton

Wade made 9 of 13 shots in his first game in Chicago since agreeing to a buyout with his hometown team in late September. Love grabbed 13 rebounds and made 8 of 13 from the field. James finished 9 of 15 with seven rebounds and six assists.

WARRIORS 125, PELICANS 115: Stephen Curry had 31 points and 11 assists but sprained his ankle late in the game, and Golden State came back from 21 points down late in the first half to win in New Orleans.

SPURS 96, PISTONS 93: LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 10 rebounds and San Antonio rallied at home.

SUNS 115, 76ers 101: Devin Booker scored 46 points and TJ Warren added 25 to lead Phoenix to a win in Philadelphia.

PACERS 115, KNICKS 97: Thaddeus Young scored 20 points to lead seven Indiana players in double figures as the host Pacers routed short-handed.

HORNETS 104, MAGIC 94: Kemba Walker had 29 points and seven assists in his return from a shoulder injury, Dwight Howard reached a rebounding milestone and Charlotte won at home to snap a four-game losing streak.

Howard had 12 points and nine rebounds, moving past former Charlotte coach Paul Silas and Dikembe Mutombo for 19th on the all-time NBA rebounding list.

GRIZZLIES 95, TIMBERWOLVES 92: Marc Gasol scored 21 points, Tyreke Evans added 16 – including two key free throws with 12.7 seconds left – and Memphis snapped an 11-game skid with a win at home.

NETS 110, HAWKS 90: Caris LeVert scored 17 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and Brooklyn won in Atlanta.

MAVERICKS 122, NUGGETS 105: Harrison Barnes scored 22 points, Dennis Smith Jr. added 20 and Dallas beat Denver in Dallas.

NOTES

PELICANS: New Orleans says an MRI of star forward Anthony Davis’ injured pelvic area did not reveal any structural damage.

CAVALIERS: Point guard Derrick Rose has returned to the Cavaliers.

The former NBA MVP left the team on Nov. 9 after being sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.