ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sean McDermott is sticking with Tyrod Taylor as the Buffalo Bills’ starter so long as the quarterback’s bruised left knee holds up.

And Buffalo’s coach had nothing more to say Monday about Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pile-driving into the back of cornerback Tre’Davious White’s head.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is tackled by Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich during the first half Monday night in Cincinnati. Associated Press/Frank Victores

“Look, we’ve moved on,” McDermott said a day after Taylor and White were hurt in a 23-3 loss to New England.

Tests revealed Taylor sustained a bruised patellar tendon, while White is being evaluated for a concussion.

“The more I answer questions about that situation, the longer it lingers,” McDermott said, before the NFL issued Gronkowski a one-game suspension, which the tight end is appealing. “We have to focus on us and the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s what we’ve got to do moving forward.”

The unresolved question is whether Taylor will be physically capable to start Sunday, when Buffalo (6-6) hosts the Colts (3-9).

The ligaments are fine,” McDermott said in listing Taylor as day to day. He added he’ll have a better idea on Taylor’s status once players return to practice Wednesday.

RAVENS: Baltimore will play the final four games of the regular season without cornerback Jimmy Smith, who will be on injured reserve while serving a suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Smith tore his left Achilles tendon in Sunday’s 44-20 victory over Detroit.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Smith will go on IR, and said the team knew of the pending suspension before Sunday’s game.

NFL rules allow a player to serve a suspension on injured reserve. Smith will not be paid during the suspension.

TEXANS: Tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz, receiver Braxton Miller and running back Alfred Blue all suffered concussions Sunday against the Titans, and wide receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) were also injured.

Coach Bill O’Brien didn’t have an update on the status of any of those players, but Houston lost another player for the season when linebacker Brennan Scarlett was placed on injured reserve because of a foot injury he sustained a week earlier against the Ravens.

TITANS: Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones has a torn bicep muscle and will have season-ending surgery.

Jones, whose contract expires after this season, was playing possibly the best of his career, with two sacks last week against Indianapolis and 11/2 sacks Sunday in the 24-13 win over Houston.

Cornerback Logan Ryan is in concussion protocol, and Coach Mike Mularkey said wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring) and tight end Delanie Walker (right ankle) are day to day.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.