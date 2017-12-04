LEWISTON — A Lewiston man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning was lying in the road when he was struck, police said.

Louie J. St. Pierre, 48, of Lewiston, was pronounced dead at Central Maine Medical Center after he was taken there by United Ambulance, Lewiston police said.

St. Pierre was hit on Pleasant Street near the intersection of Mitchell Street around 12:30 a.m. Witnesses described the vehicle that left the scene as a white or light-colored SUV.

Lt. David St. Pierre, who is not related to the victim, said Lewiston police received a call about a man lying in the road at 12:24 a.m. Sunday. He said a witness had stopped to check on the man and was talking to him when she heard a car coming.

“The witness tried to alert the car of his presence to no avail. The car hit him and continued on,” he said. “We’re trying to locate the driver of the vehicle. … We’re also trying to determine why he was in the roadway to start with.”

Police are waiting on toxicology tests to determine whether St. Pierre was under the influence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lewiston police.

