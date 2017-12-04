SOUTH PORTLAND — Newly elected Mayor Linda Cohen challenged the City Council on Monday to strive in the year ahead to fulfill the four C’s of good government: civility, common sense, compromise and collaboration.

Cohen, who was elected to the year-long post by fellow councilors, delivered a brief inaugural address during swearing-in ceremonies for councilors and school board members who were elected in November.

The Rev. Kenneth Lewis, pastor of Green Memorial AME Zion Church in Portland, delivered the invocation, asking that city leaders be granted wisdom and courage “for the living of these days.”

Cohen promised to be a team player who respects others and promotes transparency at City Hall. She asked citizens to keep their minds open and join in the decision-making process whenever possible.

To that end, Cohen said she will work to increase citizen participation, starting by scheduling a series of district meetings early in the new year, when councilors will seek ideas from residents before setting goals for 2018.

Cohen is taking the gavel for the second time, having served in 2015, the third year of her first term on the council. She replaces Patti Smith, who leaves the council having served three three-year terms.

City Clerk Emily Scully administered the oath of office to councilors Adrian Dowling, Kate Lewis and Claude Morgan, and to school board members Mary House, Heather Johnson, Matthew Perkins, Nicole Petit and Elyse Tipton.

House will serve as board chairman in 2018, replacing Dick Matthews, who led the panel for an unusual three years in a row.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.