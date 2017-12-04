LEWISTON — A piece of broken equipment at the Hotel Road substation knocked out power to more than 9,000 Central Maine Power customers Monday morning.

The outage struck parts of Lewiston, Auburn, Norway and Oxford Hills when ‘a lightning arrester’ at a power substation failed, according to CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice.

“It’s a piece of protective equipment that we have in our system that can protect when lightning strikes but sometimes these things fail and it causes an outage,” Rice said.

The equipment was replaced and power restored by about 9:45 a.m.

