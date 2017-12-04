AUGUSTA — Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says a health products company and its owner are settling charges brought by herself and the Federal Trade Commission that alleged they deceived consumers.
Mills alleged Health Research Laboratories and Kramer Duhon marketed a pair of products using “false and unsupported claims.” One was called BioTherapex, a dietary supplement touted to target the liver. The other, NeuroPlus, was a brain supplement.
Mills says the settlement order includes a judgment of $3.7 million, which will be suspended upon payment of $800,000 in restitution. It also prohibits the defendants from misrepresenting the terms of trial offers, and from misrepresenting the existence of expert endorsements.
Mills says brochures for BioTherapex touted the results of a 1,200-person clinic study on the product that never actually took place.