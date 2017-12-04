Two York County men have been charged in connection to an alleged insurance scam in which police say they reported a late-model pickup truck stolen and then destroyed it to recoup insurance money, the York County Sheriff’s office said Monday.

In early November, Dale Harrington, 51, of Fryeburg, reported his 2013 Toyota Tundra stolen from the Call’s Shop N’ Save in Cornish. They found the truck in a field in Parsonsfield with extensive damage, the sheriff’s office said.

A police investigation found that Harrington and another man, Harold Cole, 36, of Parsonsfield, conspired to destroy the truck to collect the insurance money.

Harrington was issued a summons for insurance deception, a Class-B crime. Cole was summoned for aggravated criminal mischief.

Both are scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court in Alfred Jan. 5.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.