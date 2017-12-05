NANTUCKET, Mass. — Two people remain missing after a fishing boat sank about 10 miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard says it received a distress call from the 69-foot Misty Blue around 6 p.m. Monday. A nearby fishing boat rescued two of the four crewmembers and brought them to a Coast Guard vessel, but two remained missing Tuesday morning.

The conditions of the two rescued crewmembers have not been released.

The Coast Guard says aircraft and boats have been deployed in search of the missing crewmembers.

The cause of the sinking is under investigation.

The Misty Blue’s home port is New Bedford.

