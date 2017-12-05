All those guilty of sexual harassment in the past must be shaking and quaking in their skivvies, wondering if they will be inducted as a member of the elite “Boys Will Be Boys” Club, excusing all inappropriate behavior.

Is it shocking news when another celebrity name slithers out? Not any more. We just like to guess which ones stayed true to their values and dignity.

Often, the exposure stirs up painful memories for the victims, but hopefully it also will put an end to this type of behavior in the future.

Audrey Thirkell

Biddeford

