Just because it is a tweet doesn’t make it small. Just because he tweets constantly doesn’t mean that this is not exceptionally outrageous. Just because it is a retweet doesn’t mean it does not fully represent him.

When President Trump shared the racist, intentionally inflammatory anti-Muslim videos, we should be reacting to them in the same way we would if he had called a news conference and then stated that he endorses and recommends the following violent videos as representative of the threats from Muslims.

This was not brash, impulsive buffoonery; this was an intentional use of the platform of the presidency to promote hatred and intolerance, and he should be censured by Congress for this extraordinary, racist and irresponsible abuse of power. I urge Maine’s congressional delegation to begin that process.

Fred Wolff

Cumberland

