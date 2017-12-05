BRUNSWICK —The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is giving a grant of nearly $100,000 to a Maine group that advocates for marine conservation and the livelihoods of small fishermen.

The grant is going to the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, which is based in Brunswick. The group says the money will help with its mission of restoring fisheries in the Gulf of Maine and preserving Maine fishing communities for the future.

The money is through the Fisheries Innovation Fund, which is a partnership between the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Walton Family Foundation.

