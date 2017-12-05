Federal prosecutors say a Detroit man has been sentenced in Maine to slightly more than a year in prison for operating an unlicensed bitcoin business.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said 41-year-old Sal Mansy was sentenced Monday following an investigation conducted by offices of the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Michigan and Maine.

Frank said Mansy must also serve three years of supervised release, and is ordered to forfeit about $118,000 worth of cash and bitcoin. He pleaded guilty in May and will serve a year and a day in jail.

Court documents say Mansy bought and sold about $2.4 million worth of bitcoin online in 2013 and 2015. Bitcoin is a virtual currency.

Documents say Mansy engaged in bitcoin transactions without registering his money-service business with proper federal authorities.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.