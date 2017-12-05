TORONTO — Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 10 assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 126-113 on Tuesday night, improving their NBA-best home record to 9-1.

Suns guard Devin Booker had to be carried off the floor by two teammates after suffering an apparent leg injury with 2:40 remaining and Phoenix trailing by 11. Booker froze in pain while playing defense and didn’t move as trainers came out to examine him.

Booker, who shook off a 2-of-11 start to score a season-high 46 points Monday night in a victory at Philadelphia, shot 0 of 7 in the first half. He finished 4 of 15 with 19 points, including 10 of 12 from the foul line.

Serge Ibaka scored 19 points and O.G. Anunoby matched his career high with 16 as Toronto won its fourth straight.

The Raptors, who have scored 100 or more points in 10 consecutive games, almost reached triple digits in three quarters. Toronto led 97-79 heading to the fourth and weren’t seriously challenged.

THUNDER 100, JAZZ 94: Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his seventh triple-double of the season, and Oklahoma City rallied from 17 points down in the second half at home.

Westbrook finished with 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Paul George scored 21 points, Steven Adams had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Carmelo Anthony added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who won their third consecutive game.

NOTES

WARRIORS: Stephen Curry will miss a minimum of two weeks after an MRI exam on his injured right ankle revealed a sprain.

Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.