BOSTON — The NFL on Tuesday denied New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s appeal of a one-game suspension for a late, gratuitous hit to the head of Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White on Sunday.

White was face down on the sideline after intercepting a pass iwhen Gronkowski jumped on him, driving his forearm into White’s back and head. Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness but not kicked out of the game. White went into the concussion protocol.

Gronkowski, who apologized for the hit, will serve his suspension Monday night against Miami.

PITTSBURGH ROOKIE wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati cornerback George Iloka were suspended one game each by the NFL for violating league safety rules.

Smith-Schuster was flagged for unnecessary roughness and taunting after a blindside hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory Monday night. Iloka was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

STEELERS: Linebacker Ryan Shazier remained in a Cincinnati hospital while dealing with a back injury that left his teammates shaken but cautiously optimistic.

Coach Mike Tomlin offered no immediate update on Shazier, who left in the first quarter of Monday night’s game following a tackle that left Shazier writhing on the turf, his legs motionless.

BRONCOS: Denver placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury.

Wolfe left the Nov. 26 game at Oakland in the first quarter due to the injury. He played in 11 games this season with 31 tackles and two sacks.

FALCONS: Guard Andy Levitre will miss a game for the first time.

Levitre, a nine-year veteran, won’t play Thursday night against New Orleans because of a triceps injury. Levitre had started 140 consecutive games since entering the league with Buffalo in 2009. He also spent two seasons with Tennessee before being dealt to the Falcons in 2015.

BEARS: Chicago placed right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve for the second straight season.

Long, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been trying to play through a left shoulder injury he suffered in 2016. He aggravated it during Sunday’s loss to San Francisco and sat out the second half.

JERRY REESE, the former New York Giants general manager, said his 23 years with the team were filled with great memories and he’ll always treasure his time with the organization.

A day after being fired with Coach Ben McAdoo and the team reeling with a 2-10 record, Reese released a short statement in which he thanked the Mara and Tisch families for putting their confidence in him. He also thanked McAdoo and his predecessor, Tom Coughlin, for their time and commitment to the Giants.

KURT WARNER will replace Cris Collinsworth for two late-season game telecasts.

Warner, a Hall of Fame quarterback, will be the analyst with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico for the Dec. 16 Chicago-Detroit game on NFL Network, and for the Christmas game of Pittsburgh at Houston on NBC and NFLN. Tirico has been joined by Collinsworth for most Thursday night games handled by NBC in the second half of the NFL schedule this year.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.