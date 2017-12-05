An employee of a dog daycare in Brunswick has been fired but no charges will be filed after a video that appears to show a husky being abused, according to a report on WCSH.com.

The video was taken at the Blue Dog Daycare in Brunswick – and has been seen on Facebook more than 10,000 times.

The employee in the video was fired, and on Monday the Brunswick Animal Control Officer informed the daycare’s owner that there would be no animal abuse charges.

The video was first published on Facebook by Rodney Toothaker on Nov. 29. Many commenters on the post called the treatment abuse.

