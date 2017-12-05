BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Nan Ramsey joined the executive board of the Marginal Way Preservation Fund.

Ramsey, a retired educator, previously served at Berwick Academy as director of its Teaching Institute, a master’s program for prospective teachers. She serves on the Portsmouth Pro Musica board of directors.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice announced two additions to its board of directors.

Michael Martel, of Auburn, joined the board after serving as a member of the foundation committee. Martel is the market director of Main Street East, managing more than 72 funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories in Maine and seven additional states. He previously was a funeral director for The Fortin Group from 1994 to 2003.

Mary-Anne Ponti, of Manchester, is senior vice president, system chief nurse executive for Central Maine Healthcare. A registered nurse, she has served in many health care leadership roles during her career.

Sebastian Milardo, Ph.D., was recently elected to the board of Friends of Casco Bay in South Portland.

Milardo co-founded Drake Inglesi Milardo in 1981.

Donna Simonetti joined the board of directors of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Simonetti, of Portland, previously worked as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase & Co. in New York City. She is now retired.

Rebecca Bolduc and Kaitlyn Morse were named president and vice-president, respectively, of the board of directors for PROPEL Portland.

Bolduc, of Portland, is a senior team leader at Wex Inc.

Morse, of Westbrook, runs sales for The Woods at Canco and is a member of the Saint Joseph’s College of Maine Alumni Association board of directors.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Wright-Pierce was recognized by Engineering News Record as one of the “Top 200” environmental firms in the country.

The firm has been ranked in the top 500 and the top 200 for eight consecutive years.

Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream announced that its Old Fashioned Vanilla and Orange Sherbet swept first place in their categories at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Products Contest.

Coutts Bros. in Randolph was recently recognized with a top award from Avangrid for Health and Safety Achievements.

The firm was recognized for its commitment to safety by employing industry specific safety personnel, undergoing a safety training and evaluation process through Associated Builders and Contractors, and investing in unmanned aerial systems for high voltage asset inspection.

The National Association of Plan Advisors named Lebel & Harriman in Falmouth as one of the top retirement plan advisory firms in the nation.

Lebel & Harriman advises more than 200 employers.

