A Vassalboro teenager who allegedly broke into several seasonal homes in Belgrade was arrested at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

A Maine State Police trooper responded to a burglar alarm at a home near Messalonskee Lake and found the boy nearby, police said.

The boy, 17, ran away from home and is suspected of breaking into eight homes along the lake in recent days, said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a statement. The boy was living in one of the homes.

After police found him in a camp on Kerschner Road and arrested him at gunpoint, they charged him with burglary and released him into the custody of his mother, McCausland said.

“Troopers are still attempting to determine what items were taken from the homes other than tools and food,” McCausland said. “Additional charges are expected to be filed against the teen as the investigation continues.”

Trooper Travis Luce responded to a burglar alarm going off in a home on Dustin Drive, when he discovered that several homes on Kerschner Road also had been broken into.

“Inside one of those camps he encountered the teenager and took him into custody, with assistance from Cpl. Diane Vance,” McCausland said.

