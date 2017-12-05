HOCKEY

Canadian women top U.S. in exhibition

Jillian Saulnier scored with 3:10 remaining, and the Canadian women’s national team defeated the United States 2-0 in a pre-Olympic exhibition hockey game at Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday.

Lauro Fortino added an empty-net goal with 44 seconds left as Canada followed up Sunday’s 2-1 overtime victory with another tightly contest win.

Tuesday’s game was the sixth of eight meetings between the teams leading up to the Olympics.

GOLF

PGA: Morgan Hoffmann says he has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and that his right pectoral muscle is nearly gone.

In a story Hoffmann wrote for The Players’ Tribune website, he says he started to notice his right pectoral deteriorating about five years ago. He saw more than 25 doctors as his weakness progressed and his swing speed decreased.

He says he was diagnosed in November 2016.

“Even though the type of muscular dystrophy that I have doesn’t pose an immediate threat to my life, there is a good chance that it will shorten it,” Hoffman wrote. “I don’t know when that will happen, because there’s no way to gauge the speed at which the disease will spread. But please know this: This disease won’t keep me from achieving my dream of winning on the PGA Tour – and it shouldn’t keep anyone else from chasing their dreams either.”

Hoffmann kept his PGA Tour card and made it through two rounds of the FedEx Cup playoffs last season, finishing at No. 81 in the FedEx Cup.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Willie Taggart has agreed to become Florida State’s next football coach, replacing Jimbo Fisher. The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. He has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season.

• Safety Derwin James will leave Florida State and enter the NFL draft. The redshirt sophomore said he will not play in the Seminoles’ Dec. 27 Independence Bowl game against Southern Mississippi. He is projected to be among the first defensive backs taken in next April’s draft and among the top 15 overall players selected.

• Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was named winner of the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Manchester United advanced to the knockout stage after rallying to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten at Old Trafford for a club record-equaling 40 successive games.

– Staff and news service report

