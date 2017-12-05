Traffic was delayed getting onto the Casco Bay Bridge at York Street in Portland on Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck overturned on the span.

The bridge was closed to traffic headed to South Portland just after 3 p.m., according to tweets by the police department.

The crash had been cleared and the bridge was to reopen shortly, police tweeted at 4:20 p.m.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. near the drawbridge section as a vehicle was traveling from Portland to South Portland.

One person was in the vehicle and did not suffer serious injuries. Firefighters were cleaning up a small gasoline leak, according to the tweets.

