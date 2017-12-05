The message isn’t shocking – pay attention while you’re driving – but the video from the Casco Bay Bridge is certainly jarring. Maine’s Department of Transportation tweeted a video Tuesday which shows a car hammering into a traffic control gate on the bridge.
The driver was fine after the crash and reported the incident to officials, Maine DOT said in the video. The video ends with a reminder: It could have been worse if the driver had gone through the gate while the bridge was up.
Wait for it…
Video from the Casco Bay Bridge in Portland, #Maine. pic.twitter.com/E39LY9IBN2
