The message isn’t shocking – pay attention while you’re driving – but the video from the Casco Bay Bridge is certainly jarring. Maine’s Department of Transportation tweeted a video Tuesday which shows a car hammering into a traffic control gate on the bridge.

The driver was fine after the crash and reported the incident to officials, Maine DOT said in the video. The video ends with a reminder: It could have been worse if the driver had gone through the gate while the bridge was up.

Wait for it… Video from the Casco Bay Bridge in Portland, #Maine. pic.twitter.com/E39LY9IBN2 — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) December 5, 2017

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.