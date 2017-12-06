ROCKLAND — A 32-year-old Rockland man was arrested and charged with stabbing a man and a woman he lived with at a Knox Street apartment.

George Gilmore was being held without bail at the Knox County Jail on charges of Class A elevated aggravated assault and Class B aggravated assault, Rockland Deputy Police Chief Chris Young said.

He is likely to make an initial appearance in Rockland Unified Court on Friday.

Rockland police received a call at noon of a stabbing at an apartment in the Knox Apartments on Knox Street.

A 33-year-old man received serious stab wounds to his neck and back. He was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and was then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A female, 28, had mostly superficial wounds, including being stabbed in her forearm. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Officers responded and received a description of the suspect, who was then found inside a bathroom at Dunkin’ Donuts at the intersection of Main and North Main streets. Witnesses said the man had blood on him.

Police evacuated the employees and customers in the business before entering the bathroom and handcuffing Gilmore. Clothing was found inside the bathroom.

He was then taken to Pen Bay Medical Center and then to the jail in Rockland.

No motive has been revealed, but Young said that Gilmore and the two victims were among four adults who lived in the apartment where the attack occurred. Gilmore moved to Rockland from Bridgeport, Connecticut five months ago.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Rockport police were on the scene, as was a Belfast police canine unit brought in to try to locate the knife used in the attack. The weapon has yet to be found.

