Sabrina Armstrong, Brunswick senior guard: Armstrong was key in the Dragons’ run to the Class A state title game last year, averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocked shots. She’s not afraid to take a deep 3-pointer, and can drive to the hoop as well.

Page Brown, Boothbay senior forward: The Mountain Valley Conference player of the year, the 6-foot Brown averaged 21.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals in helping the Seahawks to the Class C South final.

Abby Cavallaro, Cheverus senior guard: Dangerous in the open court or settled in beyond the 3-point line, Cavallaro led the Stags last year in scoring (12.2 points), assists (3.5) and steals (2.8). She converted 75 percent of her foul shots.

Gabby DePatsy, Medomak Valley senior guard/forward: DePatsy had a strong year for the Panthers, averaging 15.9 points and 9.2 rebounds. She finished the 2016-17 season with nine consecutive double-doubles.

Anna DeWolfe, Greely junior guard: DeWolfe is one of the most dynamic players in Maine. She averaged 23.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 steals a year ago. She’s a dead-eye 3-point shooter and an exceptional passer.

Sophie Glidden, Scarborough senior forward: Glidden, bound for Division II Stonehill College, averaged 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds last season. She’s capable of hitting the outside jumper or driving to the basket, and she’s an 81-percent free-throw shooter.

Meghan Graff, South Portland senior guard: One of the best all-around players in the SMAA, Graff averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assist and 2.3 steals last season and hit 76 percent of her free throws. She has an uncanny ability to create her own shot.

Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham junior center: The 6-foot-2 Holmes is one of the most dominating players in the state. Last season, she averaged 18.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots. Look for her to face the basket a lot more this year and work on a mid-range game.

Bri Jordan, Gray-New Gloucester junior guard: The lone returning starter for the defending Class B champs will play a huge role for the Patriots after she averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals last year.

Grace Martin, Biddeford junior forward: One of the most versatile players around, the 6-foot-1 Martin averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds last season. She has the ability to score inside or outside and has improved defensively every year.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.