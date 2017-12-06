YARMOUTH — Emily Demers scored in each period and added an assist during a five-goal first period Wednesday that propelled Portland/Deering to a 10-4 victory against Yarmouth/Freeport in a girls’ hockey game at Travis Roy Arena.

Kitiara Rosmus and Emma Merrill each scored twice and assisted once for the Bulldogs (2-2), and Lilly Weinrich notched a pair of goals for the Clippers (0-4).

CHEVERUS 7, SCARBOROUGH 2: Caitlin Wolff scored from center ice during a line change after seven minutes, the first of four goals in just under four minutes that gave Cheverus/Kennebunk (4-0) a 4-0 lead over the Red Storm (2-2) at Portland.

Wolff made it 2-0 a minute after her first goal, followed by scores from Sophia Pompeo and Abby Lamontagne.

Wolff, Pompeo and Lamontagne finished with two goals each, and Emma McCauley contributed a goal and two assists for the Stags.

LEWISTON 5, YORK 0: Gemma Landry twice converted Anna Dodge assists as Lewiston/Monmouth Academy/Oak Hill (3-0) pulled steadily away from York/Traip Academy/Marshwood (2-1) at Lewiston.

Grace Dumond also had a pair of goals, with Jordan Mynahan adding the other Blue Devils score.

Erin Gray was busy in the Wildcats’ net, stopping 34 of 39 Lewiston shots. Camree St. Hilaire blocked all five shots she faced for Lewiston, including a breakaway by Jessa Smith.

GREELY 11, MT. ARARAT 0: Courtney Sullivan scored 13 seconds into the game, followed by Danielle Holt 23 seconds later as Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (4-0) set the tone early with a 2-0 lead over Mt. Ararat/Morse (0-3) just 36 seconds into the game at Falmouth.

Sullivan finished with two goals and three assists for the Rangers. Nettie Cunningham paced the offense with three goals, Bridget Roberts had two goals and an assist, and Madison Pelletier added a pair of goals.

WINSLOW 5, BRUNSWICK 2: Anna Chadwick scored a pair of goals as part of an eight-point game for the top line, and Winslow/Gardiner (3-1) scored key goals in the first and final minutes of periods to defeat the Dragons (0-4) at Waterville.

Cassie Demers made 18 saves for Winslow.

Evelyn Hinkley had a goal and two assists, and Sarah Stevens added a goal and an assist on the Black Raiders’ top line.

Chadwick’s second goal came in the first minute of the third period.

Winslow grabbed a 1-0 lead on its first shot on goal – Stevens at 5:45 – but Emily Factor tied it for Brunswick only 42 seconds later.

The Raiders then added two goals before the first period was through, by Chadwick and Hinkley.

Hannah Wentworth finished with 32 saves for Brunswick.

