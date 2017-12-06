The tax bill that Sen. Susan Collins supported is very bad in many ways and will hurt low- and middle-income taxpayers and nonprofits while rewarding corporations and the rich.
To jam through such important legislation hastily put together without bipartisan participation and without thoughtful analysis of its effects is just plain wrong. So is including unrelated matters of huge importance, such as repealing the Affordable Care Act individual mandate and opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.
We deserve better than this.
Linda Stevens
Scarborough