The tax bill that Sen. Susan Collins supported is very bad in many ways and will hurt low- and middle-income taxpayers and nonprofits while rewarding corporations and the rich.

To jam through such important legislation hastily put together without bipartisan participation and without thoughtful analysis of its effects is just plain wrong. So is including unrelated matters of huge importance, such as repealing the Affordable Care Act individual mandate and opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.

We deserve better than this.

Linda Stevens

Scarborough

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.