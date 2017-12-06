STAMFORD, Conn. — The Massachusetts company that for nearly 140 years has supplied the paper used to make U.S. currency has been sold for $800 million to a similarly named Connecticut company.

Connecticut-based Crane Co. announced Tuesday that it has agreed to buy 100 percent of the equity interests in Boston-based Crane & Co. Inc. – also known as Crane Currency – from private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg and shareholders, including members of the Crane family.

Crane Co., founded in 1855, provides products in the hydrocarbon processing, petrochemical, power generation, aerospace and other markets.

Crane Currency is a supplier of secure banknotes for central banks worldwide.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.