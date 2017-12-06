CHICAGO — Modern birth control pills that are lower in estrogen have fewer side effects than past oral contraceptives. But a Danish study suggests that, like older pills, they still modestly raise the risk of breast cancer, especially with long-term use.

Researchers found a similar breast cancer risk with the progestin-only intrauterine device, and scientists couldn’t rule out a risk for other hormonal contraceptives such as the patch and the implant.

But the overall increased risk was small, amounting to one extra case of breast cancer per year among 7,700 women using such contraceptives.

Experts who reviewed the research say women should balance the news against benefits of the pill – including lowering the risk of other cancers.

“Hormonal contraception should still be perceived as a safe and effective option for family planning,” said Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of preventive medicine at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who was not involved in the research.

Women in their 40s may want to consider non-hormonal IUDs, getting a hysterectomy or talking with their partners about vasectomy, Manson said.

Studies of older birth control pills have shown “a net cancer benefit” because of lowered risk of cancer of the colon, uterus and ovaries despite a raised breast cancer risk, said Mia Gaudet, a breast cancer epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society.

There was optimism that newer, low-dose contraceptives would lower the breast cancer risk, but these results have dashed those hopes, said Gaudet, who wasn’t involved in the research.

About 140 million women use some type of hormonal contraception, including about 16 million in the United States.

Results were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

