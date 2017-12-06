A 16-year-old student from Mount View High School in Thorndike was killed Wednesday morning in a traffic accident on his way to school, police said.

Riley Boulay, of Liberty, died around 8 a.m. in the single-vehicle crash on North Mountain Valley Highway in Montville, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Waldo County sheriff’s deputies, along with Montville and Freedom Fire and Liberty Rescue, went to the scene near the intersection of Randlett and Morse roads. A paramedic from Belfast Fire and Ambulance also arrived.

“Despite immediate life saving measures taken by witnesses, passers-by and first responders, the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Speed appears to have been the primary contributing factor in the crash, according to the release.

Boulay was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle north when he apparently lost control. The Volkswagen veered to the left, hitting several trees, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation, with Waldo County Deputy Kevin Littlefield as the primary investigator.

Administrators and staff members in the Mount View school district have assembled crisis teams to help students, family members and the community cope with the accident.

All school activities were canceled Wednesday. The high school was scheduled to remain open until 7 p.m. Wednesday to make those services available.

School district administrators declined to comment on the accident Wednesday, instead directing all inquiries to the sheriff’s office.

