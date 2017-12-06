The Portland Sea Dogs sold out their Hot Stove Dinner, only two hours after annoucing that Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez would be the featured guest.

The Sea Dogs’ annual event is Jan. 17 at the Sable Oaks Marriott in South Portland.

The team announced the dinner details, including Martinez’s appearance, late Wednesday morning. Two hours later, Sea Dogs assistant general manager Chris Cameron went on Twitter to say, “Wow! That’s didn’t take long. Event sold out in two hours …”

Individual tickets were $80, and tables of 10 went for $750. Proceeds benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

More guests will be announced later, including the yet-to-be named Portland Sea Dogs manager for 2018.

