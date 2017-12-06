HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Antonio Blakeney scored 46 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter to lead the Windy City Bulls to a 145-107 G League basketball victory over the short-handed Maine Red Claws in a Wednesday matinee.

Kadeem Allen led the Red Claws (7-6) with 19 points and five assists. Trey Davis had 16 points and seven assists. Jabari Bird and Devin Williams were unavailable because of injuries.

The Bulls (5-6) opened an early 20-9 lead and never were threatened. It was 72-48 at halftime.

Maine’s record for points allowed is 152.

The Red Claws return to the Portland Expo for games Friday and Saturday night against Erie (coached by Portland High graduate Josh Longstaff) and Texas.

Blakeney is the fourth opponent this season to score 40 points against the Claws. The others are John Holland and former Celtics R.J. Hunter and James Young.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.