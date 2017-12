The Boston Red Sox have placed left-hander Henry Owens on outright waivers, according to media reports on Wednesday, clearing a spot on the team’s 40-man roster.

The 36th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Owens was once considered a top prospect but has struggled with control. He had 121 strikeouts and 115 walks in 126 innings between Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland last season. He is 4-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 16 career major league appearances.

Left-hander Henry Owens, shown during a July 9 start at Hadlock Field, pitched for the Sea Dogs last season after being sent down from Triple-A Pawtucket to work on his arm slot. The Red Sox placed Owens on outright waivers on Wednesday according to multiple media reports, opening a spot on the team's 40-man roster. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

