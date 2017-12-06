State champions Owen Garrard of Scarborough High and Nolan Potter of Wells headline the list of 12 semifinalists for the 47th James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, given to the top high school senior in Maine football.

The semifinalists were announced Wednesday.

Nolan Potter, a two-way standout for Wells who rushed for 1,550 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, is one of 12 semifinalists for the Fitzpatrick Trophy as the state's top senior player. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Scarborough running back Owen Garrard excelled on both offense and defense and scored five touchdowns in the Class A state championship game. Staff photo by Ben McCanna Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Garrard was the best player on the state’s best team, rushing for 1,204 yards with 24 touchdowns and making 77 tackles as a linebacker to lead Scarborough to its first Class A state title. He scored five touchdowns in the championship game.

Potter was also a two-way force as a running back/linebacker. He rushed for 1,550 yards with 28 touchdowns to help Wells win the Class D crown.

The other semifinalists are:

Tim Albert, quarterback, Leavitt; Jack Bryant, quarterback/safety, Falmouth; Nick Clawson, quarterback/safety, Foxcroft Academy; Grant Hartley, quarterback, Edward Little; Cameron Houde, running back/linebacker, Thornton Academy; Colby Lee, running back/safety, Mount Desert Island; Jordan Roddy, wide receiver/safety, Cony; Connor Sirois, quarterback/safety, Bonny Eagle; Ryan Weare, fullback/linebacker, Cape Elizabeth; and Sean Whalen, running back/linebacker, Madison.

The semifinalists were selected by a committee that reviewed nominations from the state’s coaches. A team can nominate only one player. Each nominee is judged on their on-field performance, academics and service within the school and community, with football performance accounting for 70 percent of the total score.

The state’s head football coaches and media will have until Dec. 15 to vote for their top three choices. The top three vote-getters will be announced the following week. The winner will be announced at the annual Fitzpatrick dinner, set for Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

The Fitzpatrick Trophy, named for former Portland High coach and educator James J. Fitzpatrick, began in 1971 and is supported through a trust established by Julius “Yudy” Elowitch. A 1931 graduate of Portland, Elowitch played for Fitzpatrick and credited him as a key mentor. Elowitch, who died in 2005, went on to form Maine Rubber International.

The 2016 winner was Michael Laverriere of Thornton Academy.

